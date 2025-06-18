Menu

Crime

Driver in Pacific Coliseum crash had previous referral for psychosis

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 9:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pacific Coliseum crash suspect referred for mental health supports before incident'
Pacific Coliseum crash suspect referred for mental health supports before incident
Global News has obtained new information on the mental health history of the man who was arrested for crashing a car into the Pacific Coliseum during a Cirque Du Soleil performance. Rumina Daya also has more on what was found on the man at the time of the crash.
The driver who crashed a car into the Pacific Coliseum during a Cirque Du Soleil performance earlier this year had been referred to a mental health team for psychosis in February last year, Global News has learned.

It was not clear whether the 30-year-old driver, who Global News is not identifying because they have not been charged, was being monitored at the time of the crash.

Click to play video: 'Man held under Mental Health Act after car drives into Pacific Coliseum'
Man held under Mental Health Act after car drives into Pacific Coliseum

What’s also unclear is whether the driver is still being held. Neither the Ministry of Health nor Vancouver Coastal Health would say whether they remain in hospital under the Mental Health Act or have been released, citing patient confidentiality.

About 2,000 people were in the venue when the car ploughed into a concrete column and smashed through the Coliseum’s glass doors.

Witnesses described hearing an “explosion” they initially thought was a part of the performance. Vancouver police said, remarkably, no one was injured or killed.

At the time, police said the driver was in psychosis, acting erratically and experiencing religious delusions.

Click to play video: 'Man in custody after driving into Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum'
Man in custody after driving into Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum
He was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

Sources told Global News that police later seized psilocybin, the hallucinogenic drug in “magic” mushrooms, along with an airsoft pistol.

Vancouver police said Wednesday they were still reviewing the case to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

The driver does not have a previous history with police, criminal or otherwise.

-With files from Rumina Daya

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

