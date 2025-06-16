Menu

Politics

Liberal Karina Gould gets key committee role as membership takes shape

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 2:18 pm
House of Commons committees are taking shape for this session of Parliament with a top spot for Liberal Karina Gould and no representation at all for New Democrats.

Gould, the MP for Burlington, was elected to chair the influential finance committee for this session of Parliament, with Conservative Jasraj Hallan and Jean-Denis Garon of the Bloc Québécois named as vice chairs.

Gould, who ran for the Liberal leadership earlier this year, was left out of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet despite being a key player in Justin Trudeau’s team.

Most other committees have yet to vote on a chair, though Liberal MPs have been tapped to lead the industry and technology and the transportation and infrastructure committees, as well as the standing committee on procedure and House affairs.

Conservative John Williamson will lead the standing committee on public accounts — precedent dictates that this chair is selected from the Official Opposition.

The NDP has been shut out of Parliamentary committees this session after failing to secure official party status in the spring federal election.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

