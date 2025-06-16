Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child sex charges stayed against Manitoba First Nation chief

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba chief accused of child sex assault attacked outside court, trial halted'
Manitoba chief accused of child sex assault attacked outside court, trial halted
RELATED: Court has heard that the chief of a Manitoba First Nation was attacked outside a Winnipeg courthouse on what was supposed to be the second day of his trial on child sex assault charges. – Apr 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crown prosecutors have stayed child sex charges against the chief of a Manitoba First Nation.

The provincial court says charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and possessing and making child pornography were stayed Friday against Christopher Traverse.

Traverse was the leader of Lake St. Martin First Nation in the Interlake region when he was arrested in April 2024.

He was accused of forcing an eight-year-old girl into a bathroom in his home, taking photos or her and sexually assaulting her in December 2023.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Traverse pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence during his trial, which started in March.

The Crown’s office says in an email that based on new information presented at the trial, it was determined it was no longer appropriate to proceed with the case.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba First Nation Chief charged with child-related sex crimes'
Manitoba First Nation Chief charged with child-related sex crimes
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices