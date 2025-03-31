Menu

Crime

Sexual assault trial for Lake St. Martin First Nation chief begins in Winnipeg

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
The trial for a First Nations chief in Manitoba who is accused of sexual assault has begun in Winnipeg.

Christopher Traverse, who was the leader of Lake St. Martin First Nation at the time of his arrest last year, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, sexual interference and child pornography Monday morning in provincial court.

Court heard from the complainant who was eight-years-old at the time of the alleged offences.

In a video statement played in court, the girl claimed Traverse forced her into a bathroom in his home in Winnipeg in December 2023, took photos of her and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators became aware of the allegations after the girl’s mother found one of the photos on the girl’s cellphone and reported it to police.

Traverse was charged last February and has been out on bail since his arrest.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

