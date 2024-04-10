Manitoba First Nation Chief charged with child-related sex crimes

Send this page to someone via email

Lake St. Martin First Nation, Man.’s chief has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and making and possessing child pornography.

Winnipeg police said Christopher Traverse was arrested and charged on Feb. 1, and the victim was an elementary-school-aged child. It said more information is not available due to the nature of the investigation.

The provincial courts said the offences happened on Dec. 29, 2023.

It noted Traverse has several prior convictions, the most recent including obstructing and resisting a peace officer in June 2021, and failure to attend court in August the same year.

On April 3, the First Nation hosted a livestream on its Facebook page, in which Traverse gave a community report at a hotel in the Garden City area.

About 10 minutes into the livestream, he said “(the) allegation against me should have been brought up in a family law platform.”

Traverse referenced a petition calling him to resign, saying “That shouldn’t have started because they don’t know the other side of the story.”

He said he would not be stepping down.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) published a release acknowledging Traverse was arrested and charged with criminal offences.

“The AMC is not aware of the particulars of these charges and does not comment on any ongoing legal matters involving Chiefs,” it said, adding it will ensure appropriate support is available for those impacted.

Traverse is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.