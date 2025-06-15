SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Jam Café’s Huevos Rancheros

By Mike Deas-Dawlish, Jam Café Special to Global News
Posted June 15, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Jam Café’s Huevos Rancheros has something for everyone! View image in full screen
Jam Café’s Huevos Rancheros has something for everyone!. Jam Café
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Jam Café’s Huevos Rancheros:

· Refried Beans

· Jalapeno Sour Cream

· 2 Fried Tortillas

· Cheddar Cheese

· Onion/Pepper Medley

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

· Salsa Fresca

· Cilantro & Green Onion

· Smashed Avocado

· Two Sunny Eggs

· Chorizo Sausage

· House Made Cornbread

Trending Now

Plating & Procedure:

Place refried beans on a plate with a tbsp of jalapeno sour cream.

Story continues below advertisement

Layer a fried tortilla on top followed by cheddar cheese and the onion pepper medley.

Place 2nd fried tortilla and top with sunny eggs, smashed avocado, salsa fresca, cilantro & green onions.

Serve with chorizo sausage and house-made cornbread.

Sponsored content

AdChoices