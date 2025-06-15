Recipe: Jam Café’s Huevos Rancheros

Jam Café’s Huevos Rancheros:
· Refried Beans
· Jalapeno Sour Cream
· 2 Fried Tortillas
· Cheddar Cheese
· Onion/Pepper Medley
· Salsa Fresca
· Cilantro & Green Onion
· Smashed Avocado
· Two Sunny Eggs
· Chorizo Sausage
· House Made Cornbread
Plating & Procedure:
Place refried beans on a plate with a tbsp of jalapeno sour cream.
Layer a fried tortilla on top followed by cheddar cheese and the onion pepper medley.
Place 2nd fried tortilla and top with sunny eggs, smashed avocado, salsa fresca, cilantro & green onions.
Serve with chorizo sausage and house-made cornbread.
