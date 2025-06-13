Menu

Politics

Danielle Smith pitches B.C. on pipeline project, saying it benefits ‘all Canadians’

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 7:34 pm
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is making a pipeline pitch directly to British Columbians.

Smith told Global News that Canada needs to take advantage of this moment of national unity to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats.

“When you look at the potential for a million barrels a day at today’s prices, that’s about 20 billion dollars worth of value,” Smith told Focus BC.

“It doesn’t just go to Alberta, it benefits all Canadians.”

Smith is leaning on the Team Canada approach but does acknowledge that there still need to be work to address Indigenous concerns.

“We hear the environmental concerns and that is why it is good to have Indigenous partners so we can reroute the route, and deal with issues on the ground,” she said.

“I know a few things need to be modified, but we can get to yes.”

There is still no proponent for the pipeline project but the previous iteration of a pipeline to the coast destroyed the relationship with then Alberta Premier Alison Redford and then B.C. Premier Christy Clark.

Smith said the difference this time is the vision to export the material out of Prince Rupert, rather than Kitimat, where navigating tankers is harder.

“Let’s go to a port that is already shipping goods, that is ice-free year-round,” she added.

B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix says the province is opposed to the new pipeline and instead, Alberta should focus on building out the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, which already cost taxpayers more than $34 billion.

“We still need to get some work to get value for that pipeline,” Dix said.

“We have been supportive of that now that taxpayers have paid for it. The idea that taxpayers would subsidize a project that has no proponent makes no sense to us.”

Watch the full interview with Smith above. 

