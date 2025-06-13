Edmonton police release video of motorcycle crash to warn about dangers of street racing

With summer fast approaching, the Edmonton Police Service issued a warning about the risks of of dangerous driving on Friday as they say illegal street racing sees an uptick in the season.

“With our 2025 fatal collisions already sitting at an unacceptable high of 15 in only the first half of the year, we are reminding Edmonton drivers that police are out enforcing traffic laws and charging those who choose to put everyone’s safety at risk,” Sgt. Kerry Bates with the EPS’ traffic safety unit, said in a news release.

“Fines for Traffic Safety Act violations such as stunting start at $567, not to mention a possible driver’s licence suspension and, in the case of a Criminal Code violation like a dangerous driving charge, a criminal record.”

To illustrate how dangerous stunting and street racing can be, police released a video on Friday of an incident that occurred last month in which a man in his 20s was seriously injured while riding a motorcycle.

The video shows an SUV appearing to try to do doughnuts on Roper Road near 42 Street when a sports motorcycle, that police allege was travelling at “a very high rate of speed,” slams into the SUV. The motorcycle rider was thrown from the bike. Police said they expect to lay charges in the case.

According to the EPS, between 2020 and 2024, police have laid anywhere between 276 and 397 dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charges each year, and issued anywhere between 91 and 130 stunt tickets per year during the same time frame.