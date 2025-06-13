Amid fan concern, Justin Bieber shares sweet photos of time with his son

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Justin Bieber, but it appears that amidst the drama and speculation, he’s enjoying being a dad.

The Canadian pop superstar shared some sweet snaps to Instagram on Friday, June 13, showing a little one-on-one time at home with his son Jack Blues.

“Ay bay bay” Bieber captioned the photo carousel, where the baby’s face is turned away from the camera — a posting tactic Bieber and wife, Hailey Beiber, have made to protect the privacy of their son for as long as possible.

Over the past few months, fans have expressed worry for Bieber after a series of concerning social media posts and public appearances.

Most recently, the “Baby” singer unleashed a tirade on paparazzo wishing him a happy first Father’s Day outside an elite club in Malibu, Calif.

He began the conversation by telling the photographers to “get out of [his] f–king face” and “stop asking [him] how it’s going,” reports Page Six.

“I’m a father. I’m a dad, and you guys are on private property in front of my car,” he continued.

He told the group that was “at [his] wit’s end” and it was “mean to provoke people” as the photographers continued peppering him with questions.

“I love my evenings, I love my wife, I love my family and you provoke me and it’s sad,” he insisted.

A post in late May sparked concern after a carousel, which featured pictures of Jack, also included photos of Bieber smoking alone in one snap and, in another, appearing to smoke weed on a couch with a friend.

And late last month, he made comments about Hailey’s Vogue cover, which landed him in hot water with fans, who called him disrespectful.

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” he wrote at the time, although he changed the caption shortly after. “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean.”

He continued: “For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even…”

“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken,” he concluded.

In recent weeks he’s also shared cryptic posts about the meaning of love and transactional relationships, causing speculation about his marriage and mental health.

In April, Bieber pleaded for “a change” on Instagram, saying that he will not be “bullied to leave” Los Angeles.

“Everyone telling me to move from La. U think I’m gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?” Bieber wrote. “How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?”

The “Sorry” singer said that he’s been caught up in the “transactional nature of Hollywood.”

“It’s embarrassing but with that said I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son,” Bieber wrote. “I just want to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone And be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY.”

The Biebers are coming up on their seventh wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in September 2018. Last May, they renewed their wedding vows on a trip to Hawaii and announced they were expecting their first child.

Three months later, Jack Blues was born.