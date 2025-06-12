SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Squamish wildfire balloons to 54 hectares, containment lines holding

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 11:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hundreds on evacuation alert as wildfire near Squamish burns out of control'
Hundreds on evacuation alert as wildfire near Squamish burns out of control
Hundreds of residents are on evacuation alert in Squamish as the Dryden Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control. Officials say the fire is in the north end of the community and flames are close to homes. A local state of emergency remains in place. Grace Ke has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The wildfire burning in Squamish has ballooned in size to 54 hectares.

It has also forced the evacuation of Alice Lake Provincial Park.

The District of Squamish says the fire isn’t threatening park facilities but it is growing towards access routes and reducing visibility.

The district said windy conditions led to some growth on the fire’s north flank on Wednesday but containment lines on the south and southwest flanks are holding.

Click to play video: 'Squamish wildfire: Local state of emergency, evacuation alert for B.C. community'
Squamish wildfire: Local state of emergency, evacuation alert for B.C. community
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

About 200 properties remain on evacuation alert.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have good access now to the areas above the homes and we now have systems in place, water lines, trails set, so we are in a good place to protect their homes right now,” Marc Simpson with the BC Wildfire Service said.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices