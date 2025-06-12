Squamish wildfire balloons to 54 hectares, containment lines holding

See more sharing options

The wildfire burning in Squamish has ballooned in size to 54 hectares.

It has also forced the evacuation of Alice Lake Provincial Park.

The District of Squamish says the fire isn’t threatening park facilities but it is growing towards access routes and reducing visibility.

The district said windy conditions led to some growth on the fire’s north flank on Wednesday but containment lines on the south and southwest flanks are holding.

About 200 properties remain on evacuation alert.

“We have good access now to the areas above the homes and we now have systems in place, water lines, trails set, so we are in a good place to protect their homes right now,” Marc Simpson with the BC Wildfire Service said.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.