Kendrick Lamar to perform in Drake’s hometown for the first time since onset of feud

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kendrick Lamar is set to perform in Toronto tonight in his first swing through Drake’s hometown since the pair started feuding last year.

The American rapper stops in the city for two nights on his Grand National Tour with SZA, and some Drake fans say they plan to congregate outside the Rogers Centre.

An Instagram post shared across social media promises a so-called “OVO Takeover” near the venue, referring to Drake’s brand October’s Very Own.

The post says Drake fans want to “show Kendrick whose city this is” but that there will be “no hate, no drama — just pure Toronto energy.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A spokesperson for Drake did not respond to a request for comment.

0:45 Drake announces tour, opening night coincides with rival Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl performance

He and Lamar have been entrenched in a highly publicized feud, which has culminated in a legal battle between the Canadian rapper and the U.S. record label that represents both men.

Story continues below advertisement

Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation for publishing and promoting Lamar’s smash Not Like Us.

In legal documents, Drake says the song’s lyrics wrongly accuse him of being a pedophile, jeopardizing his safety and damaging his reputation.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In court filings, Universal calls Drake’s suit a baseless “attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him.”