Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar to perform in Drake’s hometown for the first time since onset of feud

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2025 8:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Drake alludes to next chapter in cryptic Instagram post'
Drake alludes to next chapter in cryptic Instagram post
RELATED: Morgan joins us First in the Morning with Entertainment as we dive into Drake’s cryptic Instagram message that has fans buzzing. Plus, Disney appears to be scaling back its ‘Snow White’ premiere amid controversy – Mar 12, 2025
Kendrick Lamar is set to perform in Toronto tonight in his first swing through Drake’s hometown since the pair started feuding last year.

The American rapper stops in the city for two nights on his Grand National Tour with SZA, and some Drake fans say they plan to congregate outside the Rogers Centre.

An Instagram post shared across social media promises a so-called “OVO Takeover” near the venue, referring to Drake’s brand October’s Very Own.

The post says Drake fans want to “show Kendrick whose city this is” but that there will be “no hate, no drama — just pure Toronto energy.”

A spokesperson for Drake did not respond to a request for comment.

Click to play video: 'Drake announces tour, opening night coincides with rival Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl performance'
Drake announces tour, opening night coincides with rival Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl performance
He and Lamar have been entrenched in a highly publicized feud, which has culminated in a legal battle between the Canadian rapper and the U.S. record label that represents both men.

Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation for publishing and promoting Lamar’s smash Not Like Us.

In legal documents, Drake says the song’s lyrics wrongly accuse him of being a pedophile, jeopardizing his safety and damaging his reputation.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In court filings, Universal calls Drake’s suit a baseless “attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

