Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick not properly maintaining public housing stock, says auditor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 11:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New report says Fredericton’s population to rise in the next decades and affordable housing won’t keep up'
New report says Fredericton’s population to rise in the next decades and affordable housing won’t keep up
A new report predicts Fredericton's population will continue to grow at a rapid rate over the next 20 years. But the amount of affordable housing will continue to decline. That has housing advocates in the Fredericton area worried. Johnny James has more. – May 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s public housing agency is not properly maintaining its stock of subsidized homes.

Paul Martin released his report today on his investigation into the maintenance of 4,630 public housing units by the New Brunswick Housing Corporation.

The report says that between April 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2024, 85 per cent of units under audit did not meet inspection requirements.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says that work orders for such things as repairs to smoke alarms, appliances, and flooring were not completed on a timely basis.

As well, Martin’s report says the agency did not create a budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, leaving officials unable to properly plan operations.

Trending Now

He says it took the housing agency an average of 140 days to prepare a unit for a new tenant, instead of the one-month limit required by the Crown corporation’s policy.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices