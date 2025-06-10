New Brunswick not properly maintaining public housing stock, says auditor

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s public housing agency is not properly maintaining its stock of subsidized homes.

Paul Martin released his report today on his investigation into the maintenance of 4,630 public housing units by the New Brunswick Housing Corporation.

The report says that between April 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2024, 85 per cent of units under audit did not meet inspection requirements.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says that work orders for such things as repairs to smoke alarms, appliances, and flooring were not completed on a timely basis.

As well, Martin’s report says the agency did not create a budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, leaving officials unable to properly plan operations.

He says it took the housing agency an average of 140 days to prepare a unit for a new tenant, instead of the one-month limit required by the Crown corporation’s policy.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.