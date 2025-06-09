10-year-old victim of fatal B.C. speedboat collision identified

Friends and family have identified the 10-year-old boy killed in a tragic speedboat collision in North Vancouver on Saturday.
In an online fundraiser, family friends identified the boy as Lionel, the son of a local fashion designer and a trade and finance contractor, who would have celebrated his 11th birthday next month.
“Lionel was pure joy and a bright light to all who knew him, clever, sweet and incredibly talented athlete,” the fundraiser states.
The young victim is survived by two siblings, a sister who will enter high school next year, and a brother who is about to graduate.
“The children are devastated by the loss of their younger brother. (Their father) is reminding them that they must all live a great life for Lionel,” the fundraiser adds.
Police say the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on June 7. Witnesses reported that a speedboat struck two children who were being towed on an inner tube in Burrard Inlet off Cates Park.
Lionel was killed. The other child was taken to hospital in critical condition.
North Vancouver RCMP are investigating whether speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.
The driver of the speedboat was taken into custody and was later released with conditions.
