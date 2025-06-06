Toronto man who deliberately shot an unarmed stranger given life sentence

A Toronto man who shot and killed an unarmed stranger has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years.

Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell called the murder of John Wheeler “profoundly serious” give it was the result of the fact that 18-year-old Christopher Mitchell wanted to avoid potentially being apprehended by police for a break-and-enter.

Last October, Mitchell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder admitting that on Aug. 12, 2020, he shot and killed Wheeler with a shotgun outside the apartment building at 1350 Danforth Rd. where Wheeler lived.

Mitchell and another person attended the apartment complex with the intention of breaking into a convenience store. They were in an alcove near the store when Wheeler emerged from the lobby of the apartment building to make his way to work.

Wheeler glanced in the direction of the alcove and looked at his phone before moving to the driveway to wait for his ride to work. Mr. Mitchell believed that Mr. Wheeler was contacting the police. Mr. Mitchell removed a shotgun from the duffel bag he was carrying. He crept up behind Mr. Wheeler and shot him in the back.

Story continues below advertisement

Wheeler, a 45-year-old man who delivered drywall for a living, had texted his friend to tell him he was outside and ready to be picked up.

In victim impact statements delivered in court Monday, Wheeler, who was 45 and the youngest of 12 children, was described as a kind, funny, hardworking and generous man.

Reading from her reasons for sentence, Forestell said, “The loss of a loved one is always difficult but when that loss is the result of senseless violence it is even more painful. In addition to the impact on the family and friends of Mr. Wheeler, crimes like this one impact the entire community. A good, hardworking man waiting to go to work was shot and killed in a targeted manner.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This type of offence undermines our collective sense of safety and security in our community.”

A psychological report prepared by Dr. Giorgio Ilacqua found that Mitchell, the eldest of four siblings, suffered significant physical abuse as a child. As a result, he was placed in group home and foster care by age 15 because of the physical abuse.

Court heard that Mitchell was raised by his mother because his father was in the criminal justice system and has had no contact with his father for the last five years. He also also been diagnosed with mental illnesses and a substance abuse disorder.

Story continues below advertisement

“At around 12 years of age, Mr. Mitchell began to hear voices. He was assessed at one point at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. However, he did not receive any treatment or medication for these conditions until after his arrest on the charge before me. He is presently taking antipsychotic medication and antidepressants,” Forestell said.

Court heard Mitchell has also abused substances since age 11. Mr. Mitchell admitted Ilacqua that he became involved in criminal activity in his teens and that this included selling drugs.

Mr. Mitchell left school after Grade 10.

While attending school he was frequently suspended, including for fighting, stabbing and guns. Since his incarceration, Mr. Mitchell has completed high school and has begun college-level courses. While in custody, Mr. Mitchell has also pursued Bible study.

Ilacqua administered a series of psychological tests. He diagnosed Mitchell with post-traumatic stress Disorder with psychotic features, depression, anxiety and substance use disorder. He relates these conditions to Mr. Mitchell’s dysfunctional childhood and the abuse that he experienced.

The risk assessment conducted by Ilacqua places Mr. Mitchell at high risk for future involvement in the justice system but Ilacqua opines that appropriate monitoring, structure and intervention could likely decrease the risk.

During an interview with Global News outside the courthouse, Wheeler’s niece said the family was anxious for the sentencing to be finished after nearly five years. Arlene Stuckless said she was angry for years and has been through an emotional rollercoaster.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are a lot of people who could be watching this right now, going, ‘Oh, this poor family, it’s not going to happen to us’ but you don’t know honestly,” said Stuckless.

Stuckless said she is hopeful that Mitchell can be rehabilitated and wants to see more social services for young men like Mitchell who come from broken homes.

“They’re only outlet is to be running on the streets and then they get hooked up with the wrong people, they get their hands on that gun and they think they’re big tough guys and they’re not,” said Stuckless.

Wheeler’s niece said the family believes a life sentence with a parole ineligibility period of 18 years is a sentence that should give Mitchell time to work on himself.

“For him to be incarcerated that long — hopefully, he doesn’t get involved with the wrong people and go to the wrong path and he takes the time he’s given and he does something good with his life and then when he does getting out of jail, he can help other young, maybe,” Stuckless added.