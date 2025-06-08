Recipe: Duck Larb (Larb Ped)

Send this page to someone via email

Chef Nutcha Phanthoupheng’s Duck Larb (Larb Ped)

A Royal Thai salad of minced duck, herbs and toasted rice powder, served warm. Vibrant and complex, it balances heat, acidity and umami in every bite.

Serves 2

Ingredients

· 120 g (4¼ oz) duck breast, finely minced

· 30 mL (2 tbsp) water

· 45 g (3 tbsp) fermented anchovy fish sauce (see substitutions)

· ¼ tsp Thai chili powder (adjust to taste)

· ½ tsp freshly squeezed lime juice

· 15 g (½ oz or about 2 tbsp) shallots, thinly sliced

· 5 g (1 tbsp) long cilantro (sawtooth herb), finely chopped

· 5 g (1 tbsp) cilantro leaves, finely chopped

· 5 g (1 tbsp) green onions, finely chopped

· ⅛ tsp makrut lime leaves, finely sliced (about ½ leaf)

· 5 g (1 tbsp) ground roasted rice powder (see below)

Method

1. Cook the duck In a small skillet over medium heat, combine the minced duck and water. Stir frequently and cook for about 2–3 minutes, or until the duck is just cooked through and the water has mostly evaporated. The meat should stay juicy and moist.

2. Season Reduce the heat to low. Stir in the fermented anchovy fish sauce and cook for another 30 seconds, just until the flavours are blended. Remove from heat.

3. Add herbs and aromatics While the duck is still warm, add the shallots, long cilantro, cilantro, green onions, and sliced makrut lime leaves. Then sprinkle in the chili powder and lime juice. Gently toss everything together to keep the herbs fresh and vibrant.

4. Finish Sprinkle the roasted rice powder evenly over the dish and mix gently until just combined. Taste and adjust with more lime juice or chili, if needed.

5. Serve Serve warm with crisp lettuce, cucumber slices, or sticky rice.

Aromatic Roasted Rice Powder (Khao Khua)

Adds crunch and a nutty, citrusy fragrance to larb. Can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container.

Makes approx. 20 g (4 tsp)

Ingredients

· 100 g (½ cup) uncooked sticky rice (glutinous rice)

· 3 makrut lime leaves

· 10 g (2 tsp) galangal, thinly sliced

· 15 g (1 tbsp) lemongrass, finely sliced

Method

1. Prepare the pan Heat a dry skillet (no oil) over low to medium heat.

2. Toast everything together Add sticky rice, makrut lime leaves, galangal, and lemongrass to the skillet. Stir constantly to ensure even toasting and to prevent burning.

3. Toast until golden and fragrant Continue toasting for 8–10 minutes, or until the rice turns golden brown and the herbs are fully dried and aromatic.

4. Cool the mixture Transfer to a plate and let it cool completely before grinding.

5. Grind into powder Using a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder, grind the mixture into a coarse powder resembling fine sand. Avoid overgrinding — the texture should remain slightly gritty.

6. Store Let the powder cool fully. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks, or in the fridge for up to 1 month.

Substitutions

Fish Sauce

· Preferred: Fermented anchovy fish sauce (nam pla raa), traditionally used in northern Thai larb.

· Substitute: Use high-quality Thai fish sauce such as Red Boat or Megachef. For deeper funk, blend 2 tbsp fish sauce + 1 tbsp anchovy paste or Korean jeotgal.

· Vegetarian: Mix 1 tbsp soy sauce + 1 tsp mushroom seasoning + 1 tsp lime juice + ½ tsp miso paste.

Long Cilantro (Sawtooth Herb)

· Substitute with extra cilantro and a few torn mint leaves for similar brightness.

Makrut Lime Leaves

· Substitute with a small amount of lime zest, though the depth will be milder. For 1 leaf, use ¼ tsp zest.

Galangal

· Substitute with young ginger (in smaller quantity), though the flavour will be softer and less citrusy.