They’re back: Windstorm-wrecked vessels in Vancouver renew derelict boat concerns

It’s a perennial story on the British Columbia coast, a zombie problem that’s as undead as its subject matter: derelict boats.

The issue is back in the spotlight after a recent windstorm washed at least four watercraft ashore along Vancouver’s Sunset Beach.

The collection of wrecks includes two sailboats, a jet ski and a derelict dinghy.

It comes amid growing scrutiny of the issue, following two high-profile derelict boat incidents in the Fraser River: the sinking of the so-called “McBarge” and the fiery destruction of a former BC Ferries vessel.

John Roe, co-founder of the Dead Boat Disposal Society said it’s a frustrating problem that’s seen little improvement in years.

“We need legislation changed both provincially and federally,” he said. “We also need enforcement of ownership of boats.”

Roe said he believes federal officials have been marked for removal, but added it’s a slow process with no clear timeline.

“If they are tagged, they will get taken off — it’s just a question of when.”

Advocates for derelict boat removal say the process is often complicated by overlapping municipal, provincial and federal jurisdictions, combined with a lack of funding and political willpower.

The Canadian Coast Guard is the lead agency when vessels pose an environmental or navigation hazard, whereas the removal of low-risk vessels falls to Transport Canada.

“Owners are responsible for the costs of addressing their problem vessel. This includes cleanup or repairs, and any remediation action taken by the Canadian Coast Guard,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

While that’s supposed to be the case, Roe said it’s not always easy to determine who they belong to or to follow up with them.

He believes the problem could be addressed more quickly if boat registrations were handled under existing provincial agencies.

“I think if we switched them over to ICBC and made that move, that you know … you’re required to insure your car and you’re required to license your vehicle too. Why should it be any different for your boat, regardless of its size,” he said.

Roe added he’d like to see the issue handled more proactively, with federal or provincial officials giving owners of aging boats the opportunity to turn them in.

“I’d like to see a bring out your dead boat day … you register for your boat to get disposed of and we crunch ’em up,” he said.