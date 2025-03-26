Menu

Environment

The McBarge, a former floating McDonald’s, is sinking into the Fraser River

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 5:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'McBarge, the former floating McDonald’s, capsizes in Fraser River'
McBarge, the former floating McDonald’s, capsizes in Fraser River
The McBarge, the former floating McDonald's, has begun to sink into the Fraser River. The vessle was created for Expo 86 but was soon abandoned and fell into disrepair.
The McBarge is sinking.

The vessel served as a McDonald’s restaurant on False Creek during Expo 86 but has sat empty ever since.

Now it appears it is heading to the bottom of the Fraser River.

In 2017, owner Howard Meakin told Global News that he envisioned the McBarge as a facility that could highlight Canada’s advances in undersea and deepwater technology.

However, those plans fell through and the McBarge remained empty.

It is unclear now who owns the vessel.

The McBargewhich is officially known as the Friendship 500, was moored during Expo in Vancouver’s False Creek. It was intended to be a McDonald’s after the fair ended, but the deal fell through.

Global News has contacted the Ministry of Environment to find out if staff are aware that the McBarge is sinking and if there are any environmental concerns.

Click to play video: 'New plans for Expo 86 McBarge'
New plans for Expo 86 McBarge
