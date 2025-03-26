The McBarge, a former floating McDonald’s, is sinking into the Fraser River

Send this page to someone via email

The McBarge is sinking.

The vessel served as a McDonald’s restaurant on False Creek during Expo 86 but has sat empty ever since.

Now it appears it is heading to the bottom of the Fraser River.

In 2017, owner Howard Meakin told Global News that he envisioned the McBarge as a facility that could highlight Canada’s advances in undersea and deepwater technology.

However, those plans fell through and the McBarge remained empty.

It is unclear now who owns the vessel.

The McBarge, which is officially known as the Friendship 500, was moored during Expo in Vancouver’s False Creek. It was intended to be a McDonald’s after the fair ended, but the deal fell through.

Global News has contacted the Ministry of Environment to find out if staff are aware that the McBarge is sinking and if there are any environmental concerns.