‘Very active’ hunt for Toronto shooting suspects underway, chief says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are “laser focused” on tackling gun violence after a shooting Tuesday night left one person dead and five others hurt, Chief Myron Demkiw says.

Demkiw, alongside Mayor Olivia Chow and Coun. Mike Colle, spoke to reporters Thursday more than 24 hours after gunshots rattled the area of Flemington Road and Zachary Court in North York.

“I do want to reassure Torontonians that we are doing everything we possibly can to advance the investigation that is very active at the moment,” Demkiw said.

“We’re also committed to doing everything we can to prevent and intervene regarding violence, not just in this community but across the city, and will remain to remain laser focused in our efforts to do everything we can to tackle gun violence, particularly as the summer months are upon us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area after suspects shot a group of people gathered outside. The shooting initially caused confusion as police and paramedics rushed to the scene, offering differing casualty numbers. By the time all victims had been taken to hospital, the number of people who had been shot stood at six.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In total, there were four men and one woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One other man was confirmed dead by police just before 10 p.m.

2:28 1 man dead 5 others injured in Lawrence Heights shooting: Toronto police

Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castell told reporters Wednesday afternoon police believe three suspects were responsible for the shooting. She said one of those injured was 17 years old, while the man who died was 31. He is the city’s 13th homicide victim so far this year.

The suspects are described as male with slim to average builds. They were last seen wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered. Police said all three were armed.

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting has rattled the community, and Chow, Demkiw and Colle were in the neighbourhood Thursday meeting with area residents.

“It was a difficult conversation, but critically important,” Chow said. “There was a lot of grief, which I completely understand. Losing a loved one or watching your neighbours being gunned down is traumatizing.

“But what’s encouraging is they maintain their hope that things can change … and they gave us some very concrete things that we can do, one of which is an accessible, safe space for young people to gather, for community to gather. Surely, we could do that.”

Pastor Delroy Sherman told Global News Wednesday the shooting should be a wake-up call to tighten gun laws in the country.

“It shouldn’t take months or years to change the gun laws. That’s what needs to be done in our community,” he said.

Demkiw also spoke about justice reform when asked Thursday.

“Frankly, it’s complicated, and it’s not one stream. We need reform across the system. It’s not just about bail, it’s also about deterrence, it’s also about accountability,” he said.

“We need a proper conversation about all those issues, and take some steps to actually not only hold offenders accountable during the process of trial, but hold them accountable through the sentencing stream.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan