Crime

1 dead, 5 injured after Toronto shooting near Yorkdale, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 10:04 pm
1 min read
The scene of a shooting in Toronto near Yorkdale on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. View image in full screen
The scene of a shooting in Toronto near Yorkdale on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Lexy Benedict / Global News
As many as five people have been taken to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening and one man has died after a shooting reported in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Flemington Road and Zachary Court, not far south of Yorkdale Mall, for reports of a shooting.

Police initially said four people had been shot and were having their injuries assessed by first responders, later updating that number to five. Paramedics, who took the victims to hospital in Toronto, said the number was six.

In total, paramedics counted four men with serious injuries, one woman with life-threatening injuries and a man in his 40s with critical injuries. All were taken to local trauma centres.

One man was confirmed  dead by police just before 10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police cordoned off the scene and set up a command post near Ranee Avenue, promising further updates through the evening.

