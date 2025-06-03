1 dead, 5 injured after Toronto shooting near Yorkdale, police say

Send this page to someone via email

As many as five people have been taken to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening and one man has died after a shooting reported in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Flemington Road and Zachary Court, not far south of Yorkdale Mall, for reports of a shooting.

Police initially said four people had been shot and were having their injuries assessed by first responders, later updating that number to five. Paramedics, who took the victims to hospital in Toronto, said the number was six.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In total, paramedics counted four men with serious injuries, one woman with life-threatening injuries and a man in his 40s with critical injuries. All were taken to local trauma centres.

One man was confirmed dead by police just before 10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police cordoned off the scene and set up a command post near Ranee Avenue, promising further updates through the evening.