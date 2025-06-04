‘Multiple suspects’ wanted in Toronto shooting that left 1 dead, 5 hurt

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’re looking for “multiple suspects” after one man was killed and five others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Flemington Road and Zachary Court, not far south of Yorkdale Mall, for reports of a shooting.

Police initially said four people had been shot and were having their injuries assessed by first responders, later updating that number to five. Paramedics, who took the victims to hospital in Toronto, said the number was six.

In total, four men and one woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were taken to hospital

One man was confirmed dead by police just before 10 p.m.

Duty senior officer Baheer Sarvanandan told reporters at the scene that the man was in his 40s, and that police are looking for “multiple suspects.” He did not have any further information about them.

“This is a very complex, large scene, with many officers attending to the scene to make sure that the ambulances had access and egress to take them to the hospital in time,” he said.

Sarvanandan added that there was no risk to public safety.

Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement on X that she was “disturbed” by the incident.

“Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. My office is in contact with Toronto Police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle,” she wrote Tuesday night.

“I want to thank the first responders – Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene.”

— with files from Isaac Callan