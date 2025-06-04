Weapons charges laid in fatal 2024 Langley shooting

See more sharing options

Homicide investigators have announced charges in a fatal shooting in Langley last fall.

But the accused isn’t facing a charge of murder or manslaughter.

Barinder Singh Dhaliwal, 41, of Langley, was arrested on June 3 “for his alleged involvement in the shooting,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said on Wednesday.

He has now been charged with possession of a loaded firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.”

The charges come nine months after Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, 38, of Edmonton, was gunned down near 196 Street and 84 Avenue in Langley.

He died at the scene, while the Sept. 21 shooting left another man injured.

Investigators say Hebrada-Walters was known to police and believe the shooting was targeted and linked to the B.C. gang conflict.

Hebrada-Walters was also a suspect in an unrelated case of road rage in Mission on Sept. 8, in which a couple reported being attacked by a man and woman armed with a baseball bat following a traffic incident.