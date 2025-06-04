Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weapons charges laid in fatal 2024 Langley shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 6:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Investigators look for suspect in Langley B.C. shooting over the weekend'
Investigators look for suspect in Langley B.C. shooting over the weekend
RELATED: Homicide investigators are asking for your help, in tracking down whoever pulled the trigger in Langley Sunday night, in a shooting that left one man dead, and another in hospital. As Sarah MacDoanld reports, one of the victims' homes remains under watch by RCMP, with no suspects in custody – Sep 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Homicide investigators have announced charges in a fatal shooting in Langley last fall.

But the accused isn’t facing a charge of murder or manslaughter.

Barinder Singh Dhaliwal, 41, of Langley, was arrested on June 3 “for his alleged involvement in the shooting,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said on Wednesday.

He has now been charged with possession of a loaded firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.”

Click to play video: 'Couple assaulted in alleged road rage case at Tim Hortons drive thru'
Couple assaulted in alleged road rage case at Tim Hortons drive thru
Trending Now

The charges come nine months after Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, 38, of Edmonton, was gunned down near 196 Street and 84 Avenue in Langley.

Story continues below advertisement

He died at the scene, while the Sept. 21 shooting left another man injured.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators say Hebrada-Walters was known to police and believe the shooting was targeted and linked to the B.C. gang conflict.

Hebrada-Walters was also a suspect in an unrelated case of road rage in Mission on Sept. 8, in which a couple reported being attacked by a man and woman armed with a baseball bat following a traffic incident.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices