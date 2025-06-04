Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lawyer who attacked 80-year-old with knife in Deep Cove pleads guilty

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 8:24 pm
1 min read
Alexander Currie leaves the North Vancouver Provincial Court on June 4, 2025. View image in full screen
Alexander Currie leaves the North Vancouver Provincial Court on June 4, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A North Vancouver lawyer who attacked an 80-year-old man with a knife in Deep Cove last year has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Alexander Currie, 41, admitted to attacking the senior on May 25, 2024, slashing his motorcycle helmet and narrowly missing causing him serious injury.

On Wednesday, he entered guilty pleas to assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief.

Currie had initially been charged with attempted murder.

Click to play video: 'Knife-wielding North Vancouver man facing charges after Deep Cove incident'
Knife-wielding North Vancouver man facing charges after Deep Cove incident

The court heard that he was having a manic episode at the time of the attack. Currie has a history of mental illness, but hadn’t suffered an episode in 17 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown read a victim impact statement penned by the senior, who wrote, “You jumped in front of my scooter with a 12-inch butcher’s knife and drove it through my windshield. I now have a lasting memory of a very horrific experience.”

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“You were screaming ‘I’m going to kill you!’ over and over. You kept coming at me,” the statement added. “I was so scared and terrified.”

The court heard that Currie slashed the victim’s helmet three times before a neighbour intervened.

Police ultimately confronted him in the street, where the court heard he told officers to shoot him. Police seized several knives when they arrested him.

Currie apologized to the victim for the trauma he caused.

The Crown and defence made a joint submission to the court, calling for a conditional discharge and citing Currie’s lack of a criminal record and his determination to rebuild his life.

The judge will hand down the sentence on June 13th.

With files from Rumina Daya

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices