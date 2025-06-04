Lawyer who attacked 80-year-old with knife in Deep Cove pleads guilty

Send this page to someone via email

A North Vancouver lawyer who attacked an 80-year-old man with a knife in Deep Cove last year has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Alexander Currie, 41, admitted to attacking the senior on May 25, 2024, slashing his motorcycle helmet and narrowly missing causing him serious injury.

On Wednesday, he entered guilty pleas to assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief.

Currie had initially been charged with attempted murder.

The court heard that he was having a manic episode at the time of the attack. Currie has a history of mental illness, but hadn’t suffered an episode in 17 years.

The Crown read a victim impact statement penned by the senior, who wrote, “You jumped in front of my scooter with a 12-inch butcher’s knife and drove it through my windshield. I now have a lasting memory of a very horrific experience.”

“You were screaming ‘I’m going to kill you!’ over and over. You kept coming at me,” the statement added. “I was so scared and terrified.”

The court heard that Currie slashed the victim’s helmet three times before a neighbour intervened.

Police ultimately confronted him in the street, where the court heard he told officers to shoot him. Police seized several knives when they arrested him.

Currie apologized to the victim for the trauma he caused.

The Crown and defence made a joint submission to the court, calling for a conditional discharge and citing Currie’s lack of a criminal record and his determination to rebuild his life.

The judge will hand down the sentence on June 13th.

With files from Rumina Daya