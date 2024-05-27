North Vancouver knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder

A man accused of attacking strangers with a knife in North Vancouver has been charged with attempted murder.
In a media release, North Vancouver RCMP said police got calls about a man slashing cars and attacking a motorcyclist near Mount Seymour Parkway and Deep Cove Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Mounties allege the man struck the biker’s helmet with his knife. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after falling from the bike, but wasn’t hurt by the knife.
Police arrested the man at the scene, where they said he also assaulted an RCMP officer.
Alexander Currie of North Vancouver has now been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief, assaulting a police officer and possession of a weapon.
Currie is due in court on Monday.
