Pride flag-raising ceremony in Powell River postponed due to vandalism

Pride month is underway, but in Powell River, B.C., at least one scheduled Pride event had to be postponed due to vandalism.

The Pride flag was due to be raised at Powell River City Hall on Monday — an event that’s been rescheduled after someone cut the ropes and rigging from the city flagpole over the weekend.

“Basically cut down all the flags, removed the rope and all of the gear that hoist the flags, basically making it impossible for us to do a flag-raising this morning,” explained Donna Gillenardo-Goudreau, president of qathet Pride Society.

“It happens every year, unfortunately. Last year, there is a wonderful church across the street that has some rainbow stairs … that were defaced.”

Gillenardo-Goudreau said the city did capture CCTV footage of the vandal or vandals, and that the RCMP has been supporting the group.

But she said the incident is disappointing, particularly given how small the community of Powell River is.

“There’s a lot of connections, it is very small, everybody knows everybody, and it’s unfortunate to know there’s somebody out there we may know who is doing this,” she said.

Next month, qathet Pride will hold the city’s second-ever Pride parade, and Gillenardo-Goudreau said organizers won’t let the vandalism slow them down.

She added that she hopes it also doesn’t discourage people from attending their events.

“We are not going to lose hope, we are definitely going to keep our events and be out there even more visibly than we would have been before,” she said.

“The Queer community has always been a part of Powell River and the qathet regional district and always will be, so we’re here and we’re not going anywhere.”

Global News is seeking comment from Powell River RCMP.