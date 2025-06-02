Menu

Crime

RCMP retrieve body from Okanagan Lake in Kelowna City Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 6:37 pm
Police in Kelowna City Park on Monday, June 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Police in Kelowna City Park on Monday, June 2, 2025. Global News
There was a large police presence in Kelowna City Park on Monday, where police say they recovered the body of a man in the waters of Okanagan Lake.

Police were called to the park around 7:45 a.m., where the RCMP dive team was deployed to retrieve the man.

Mounties say the man’s death appears to be an isolated incident with “no suspected criminality involved,” adding there was no risk to public safety.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the public for their cooperation throughout this recovery operation and the partial closure of the park, which has now been re-opened,” police said in a media release.

Police are not releasing the man’s identity publicly.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

