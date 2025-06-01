Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

He was their ‘miracle baby’: Horseshoe Bay rallies around family after 4-year-old killed

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted June 1, 2025 11:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Community rallies around victims of the fatal Horseshoe Bay bus incident'
Community rallies around victims of the fatal Horseshoe Bay bus incident
We are learning, for the first time, the names and tragic story of the family involved in that deadly bus incident in Horseshoe Bay Wednesday. A 4-year old boy was killed and his mother badly injured. Grace Ke has more on the growing community support for the family.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

All Silvana de Oliveira Schramm ever wanted was to become a mom.

She and Cilneu Machado had met in her hometown in Brazil and she had moved to Canada in 2014 before they got married.

They welcomed what Machado called “their one per cent miracle baby” Leonardo in 2021.

The little boy was killed last week at a bus stop in Horseshoe Bay when he, his mother and a family friend were returning from a day trip to Bowen Island.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 28, at the bus stop just outside the BC Ferries foot passenger ticket booth. Witnesses say a TransLink bus jumped the curb, striking several people.

Schramm remains in the hospital where she is sedated.

Story continues below advertisement

Theresa Morrison, owner of AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint where Machado works, has organized a GoFundMe for the family and has been in constant contact with them.

“He’s obviously not doing well,” she said of Machado.

“Silvana’s still quite intensive right now, so we’re just praying for her over the next couple of days especially. There’s been a lot of trauma.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Morrison said Schramm suffered quite extensive injuries from the waist down. The family friend who was with the mother and son is also recovering but has been released from the hospital.

“(Machado) works a lot of jobs so that (Schramm) can stay home and just be with Leonardo,” Morrison told Global News. She said they were just a happy family and Machado worked multiple jobs to make sure his family had everything they needed.

“They love to travel, they spent quite a bit of time in Brazil last year with her family there, as well as his family in Sao Paulo. But yeah, they were just very happy, very happy.”

Click to play video: 'Memorial growing at scene of deadly Horseshoe Bay bus crash'
Memorial growing at scene of deadly Horseshoe Bay bus crash

Morrison said that while Machado was reluctant at first to start a fundraiser, he recognized the challenges coming from this tragedy and that he needs to be there to support his wife.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He has also expressed concern for the bus driver and anyone who witnessed the collision.

“He’s an incredibly kind and compassionate man,” Morrison said of her employee.

“He’s a man of deep faith. Believes in forgiveness and also understands that, you know, accidents happen and that there isn’t anyone to blame here.

“What he said is with tragedies, there’s opportunities to learn and teach and support and that’s really what he’s focused on right now.”

Four-year-old Leonardo and his mom, Silvana. Leonardo was killed in a tragic bus accident in Horseshoe Bay on May 28. View image in full screen
Four-year-old Leonardo and his mom, Silvana. Leonardo was killed in a tragic bus accident in Horseshoe Bay on May 28. GoFundMe

Morrison said the community has stepped up in a big way to provide support for the family.

“I think this touches a lot of people, you know, a lot of us have kids and I think that sort of tragedy, it can’t not impact you,” Morrison added.

Story continues below advertisement

– with files from Simon Little and Taya Fast

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices