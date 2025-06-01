He was their ‘miracle baby’: Horseshoe Bay rallies around family after 4-year-old killed

Send this page to someone via email

All Silvana de Oliveira Schramm ever wanted was to become a mom.

She and Cilneu Machado had met in her hometown in Brazil and she had moved to Canada in 2014 before they got married.

They welcomed what Machado called “their one per cent miracle baby” Leonardo in 2021.

The little boy was killed last week at a bus stop in Horseshoe Bay when he, his mother and a family friend were returning from a day trip to Bowen Island.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 28, at the bus stop just outside the BC Ferries foot passenger ticket booth. Witnesses say a TransLink bus jumped the curb, striking several people.

Schramm remains in the hospital where she is sedated.

Theresa Morrison, owner of AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint where Machado works, has organized a GoFundMe for the family and has been in constant contact with them.

“He’s obviously not doing well,” she said of Machado.

“Silvana’s still quite intensive right now, so we’re just praying for her over the next couple of days especially. There’s been a lot of trauma.”

Morrison said Schramm suffered quite extensive injuries from the waist down. The family friend who was with the mother and son is also recovering but has been released from the hospital.

“(Machado) works a lot of jobs so that (Schramm) can stay home and just be with Leonardo,” Morrison told Global News. She said they were just a happy family and Machado worked multiple jobs to make sure his family had everything they needed.

“They love to travel, they spent quite a bit of time in Brazil last year with her family there, as well as his family in Sao Paulo. But yeah, they were just very happy, very happy.”

Morrison said that while Machado was reluctant at first to start a fundraiser, he recognized the challenges coming from this tragedy and that he needs to be there to support his wife.

He has also expressed concern for the bus driver and anyone who witnessed the collision.

“He’s an incredibly kind and compassionate man,” Morrison said of her employee.

“He’s a man of deep faith. Believes in forgiveness and also understands that, you know, accidents happen and that there isn’t anyone to blame here.

“What he said is with tragedies, there’s opportunities to learn and teach and support and that’s really what he’s focused on right now.”

Morrison said the community has stepped up in a big way to provide support for the family.

“I think this touches a lot of people, you know, a lot of us have kids and I think that sort of tragedy, it can’t not impact you,” Morrison added.

– with files from Simon Little and Taya Fast