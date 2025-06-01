Recipe: Beet salad

Send this page to someone via email

Beet Salad

Recipe by: Rob Feenie, Executive Chef, Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie

Pistou Ingredients

200g extra virgin olive oil

40g fresh picked dill

20g fresh picked parsley

20g fresh picked basil

10g lemon juice

salt to taste

Combine everything into a blender and blend till smooth consistency.

For Roasted Marinated Beets

200g beets (red or yellow, we use North Arm Farm beets)

15g kosher salt

30ml olive oil

30ml sherry vinegar

Cover with a lid or tin foil and roast at 375F for 1 hour or until the beets are cooked throughout (the time of cooking will depend on the size of the beets)

To Build

100g roasted beets cut into slices

5-6 blood orange segments

1/2 piece of burrata or 1 piece burattini

35g pistou

20ml aged white balsamic vinegar

10ml extra virgin olive oil

1 crack of black pepper

a pinch of maldon sea salt

Before building, marinate the beets in olive oil and white balsamic. Season beets and burrata with maldon salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Spread the pistou on the bottom of the plate and place the seasoned burrata in the center. Arrange the beets around the burrata, followed by the orange segments. Finished with more extra virgin olive oil and white balsamic.

Optional but encouraged is to have some extra herbs for garnish (we use nasturtium or pea shoots but feel free to use basil, dill or parsley).