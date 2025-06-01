Recipe: Beet salad

Beet Salad
Recipe by: Rob Feenie, Executive Chef, Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie
Pistou Ingredients
200g extra virgin olive oil
40g fresh picked dill
20g fresh picked parsley
20g fresh picked basil
10g lemon juice
salt to taste
Combine everything into a blender and blend till smooth consistency.
For Roasted Marinated Beets
200g beets (red or yellow, we use North Arm Farm beets)
15g kosher salt
30ml olive oil
30ml sherry vinegar
Cover with a lid or tin foil and roast at 375F for 1 hour or until the beets are cooked throughout (the time of cooking will depend on the size of the beets)
To Build
100g roasted beets cut into slices
5-6 blood orange segments
1/2 piece of burrata or 1 piece burattini
35g pistou
20ml aged white balsamic vinegar
10ml extra virgin olive oil
1 crack of black pepper
a pinch of maldon sea salt
Before building, marinate the beets in olive oil and white balsamic. Season beets and burrata with maldon salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Spread the pistou on the bottom of the plate and place the seasoned burrata in the center. Arrange the beets around the burrata, followed by the orange segments. Finished with more extra virgin olive oil and white balsamic.
Optional but encouraged is to have some extra herbs for garnish (we use nasturtium or pea shoots but feel free to use basil, dill or parsley).
Comments