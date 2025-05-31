SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays outfielder Varsho leaves game with leg injury

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2025 4:38 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder Daulton Varsho left today’s game against the Athletics with an apparent left leg injury.

He grabbed the back of his thigh after rounding second base in the third inning of the matinee at Rogers Centre.

Varsho hopped a few more steps before falling to the dirt near third base. He was in significant discomfort as training staff came out to assist.

Varsho was able to slowly walk off the field on his own. Toronto had a 6-5 lead at the time.

The Gold Glover was replaced in the lineup by outfielder Myles Straw.

Varsho missed the first few weeks of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery last year. In 24 games, he has a .207 average with eight homers and 20 RBIs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

