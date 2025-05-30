Menu

Comments

Crime

Edmonton mother pleads for suspect to turn themself in following hit-and-run that killed teen son

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 7:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton mother pleads for hit-and-run suspect to turn themselves in 1 year after son’s death'
Edmonton mother pleads for hit-and-run suspect to turn themselves in 1 year after son’s death
WATCH: One year after a hit-and-run crash killed her son, a grieving Edmonton mother remains desperate to find the driver. On May 29, 2024, she received the call that her 13-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding his bike. The suspect is still on the loose. Kabi Moulitharan has her story. 
A mother is making a desperate plea to try and find the driver responsible for a hit and run that took the life of her 13-year-old son.

“I’m just stuck. I can’t move forward,” Jessa Lynch told Global News earlier this week.

Her son, Adam ‘AJ’ Edhi, was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding his bike in southeast Edmonton on May 29, 2024.

The suspect fled the scene and still hasn’t been found.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. along 34th Avenue between Mill Woods Road East and 48th Street.

Lynch said Edhi was riding his bike to his girlfriend’s house, something he did almost every morning, when he was struck.

Lynch describes this past year as “a year of hell.”

Between working full time and being a single mother to her three other kids, she says she hasn’t been able to properly grieve the loss of her eldest son.

“It’s hard. I don’t get the chance to be sad. Not given that opportunity,” she explained.

Since the collision, Lynch has since moved into a new house, saying that living in her old house was too difficult.

She described her late son as loud and lively, something that she misses now.

Trending Now

“He likes to create concoctions in the kitchen, so it’s kind of different not coming home and finding a million pots on the stove,” she said. “He was the life of the house, so it’s quiet.”

Edmonton Police say they are still investigating.

Lynch says she has no words for the person who took her boy’s life, but she calls on the driver to come forward to bring peace to her family.

“They don’t seem to care at all. They’ve gotten away with whatever they did, and I’m the one that suffers the consequences of that,” Lynch said.

A memorial will be held on May 31 at 3 p.m. to honour Edhi in the 34th Avenue and 48th Street area in Mill Woods.

