Known sex offender re-arrested in Vancouver, accused of indecent act

Vancouver police have arrested a high-risk sex offender who has been the subject of multiple warnings after he was accused of masturbating in a lane and looking into houses on Wednesday.

Skylar Wayne Pelletier, 25, has been charged with committing an indecent act.

Police arrested him near Woodland Drive and East Broadway after a woman reported Pelletier’s alleged activities.

Pelletier is a convicted sex offender currently serving a five-year long-term supervision order on convictions for sexual assault, assault and breaking and entering.

In 2019, a B.C. provincial court judge declined to declare Pelletier a dangerous offender, but agreed to the supervision order, accepting testimony from a forensic psychologist that he was “treatable” but remained a risk.

“If the accused does not receive close community supervision and treatment specific to his needs, there is a substantial risk that the accused will re-offend,” provincial court Judge Gregory Rideout ruled.

Pelletier was previously arrested in March 2024, just days after Vancouver police issued a warning that he would be living in the community.

At the time, police warned he posed “a risk of significant harm to women.”

He was also the subject of a similar warning in 2021.