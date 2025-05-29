Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Known sex offender re-arrested in Vancouver, accused of indecent act

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 5:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'High-risk offender to live in Vancouver'
High-risk offender to live in Vancouver
RELATED: Vancouver police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who will be living in the city. Jordan Armstrong has more on Skylar Wayne Pelletier and the conditions he has to live under – Feb 26, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police have arrested a high-risk sex offender who has been the subject of multiple warnings after he was accused of masturbating in a lane and looking into houses on Wednesday.

Skylar Wayne Pelletier, 25, has been charged with committing an indecent act.

Police arrested him near Woodland Drive and East Broadway after a woman reported Pelletier’s alleged activities.

Pelletier is a convicted sex offender currently serving a five-year long-term supervision order on convictions for sexual assault, assault and breaking and entering.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2019, a B.C. provincial court judge declined to declare Pelletier a dangerous offender, but agreed to the supervision order, accepting testimony from a forensic psychologist that he was “treatable” but remained a risk.

“If the accused does not receive close community supervision and treatment specific to his needs, there is a substantial risk that the accused will re-offend,” provincial court Judge Gregory Rideout ruled.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Pelletier was previously arrested in March 2024, just days after Vancouver police issued a warning that he would be living in the community.

At the time, police warned he posed “a risk of significant harm to women.”

He was also the subject of a similar warning in 2021.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices