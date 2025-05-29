Menu

Crime

World junior trial continues after court hears police interviews

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2025 7:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World junior trial hears 2018 police interviews with 2 accused'
World junior trial hears 2018 police interviews with 2 accused
WATCH: World junior trial hears 2018 police interviews with 2 accused
The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to continue Thursday after court heard interviews some of the accused gave to police months after the encounter with the complainant.

Det. Steve Newton’s interviews with Alex Formenton and Dillon Dube were played in court Wednesday, a day after court viewed his interview with Michael McLeod.

The retired detective who led the initial investigation into the allegations also testified Wednesday that he had formed a general assessment of the case before speaking to any of the players and told some of their lawyers he did not believe he had grounds to lay charges.

McLeod, Formenton, Dube, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Click to play video: 'World junior trial: Court watches Michael McLeod’s 2018 police interview'
World junior trial: Court watches Michael McLeod’s 2018 police interview
The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

At the time, many members of the 2018 national world junior team were in town for a series of events celebrating their championship win.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

