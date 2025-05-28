Menu

Canada

Retired detective set to continue testifying at hockey players’ sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 7:23 am
1 min read
A retired detective is expected to continue testifying today at the sex assault trial of five former world junior hockey players in London, Ont.

A video of Det. Steve Newton’s November 2018 interview with Michael McLeod was played in court on Tuesday.

McLeod spoke with Newton, the lead investigator in the case at the time, just a few months after the encounter with the complainant.

McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

At the time, many members of the 2018 national world junior team were in town for a series of events celebrating their championship win.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

