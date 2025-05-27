Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Entertainment

Warning issued after lone grizzly bear spotted on Texada Island

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 3:28 pm
1 min read
File photo of a grizzly bear. View image in full screen
File photo of a grizzly bear. Associated Press
Officials are warning the public after a grizzly bear was seen on Texada Island.

In a public notice posted Monday, the qathet Regional District said the adult male bear, which has a yellow ear tag, had made its way to the island after spending about a week in the Powell River area.

The bear was first spotted in the Pocahontas Bay area over the weekend.

New bear approach for conservation officers
Grizzly bears are known to be excellent swimmers. Last summer, a grizzly sow was spotted with cubs on Vancouver Island after presumably swimming from the mainland.

The regional district is urging Texada Island residents to be bear aware, and to take steps to ensure there are no attractants including food or trash on their properties.

It added that the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is monitoring the situation and will respond if necessary.

Bear sightings should be reported to the BCCOS Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.

