Warning issued after lone grizzly bear spotted on Texada Island

Officials are warning the public after a grizzly bear was seen on Texada Island.

In a public notice posted Monday, the qathet Regional District said the adult male bear, which has a yellow ear tag, had made its way to the island after spending about a week in the Powell River area.

The bear was first spotted in the Pocahontas Bay area over the weekend.

Grizzly bears are known to be excellent swimmers. Last summer, a grizzly sow was spotted with cubs on Vancouver Island after presumably swimming from the mainland.

The regional district is urging Texada Island residents to be bear aware, and to take steps to ensure there are no attractants including food or trash on their properties.

It added that the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is monitoring the situation and will respond if necessary.

Bear sightings should be reported to the BCCOS Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.