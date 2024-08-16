Grizzly bear and cubs spotted on Vancouver Island for first time

Send this page to someone via email

A wildlife photographer says she has spotted grizzly bears on Vancouver Island for the first time.

Catherine Babault, who owns Catherine Babault Photography, said she first spotted a sow and two cubs in July.

“This is a very rare sighting,” she said. “I am a professional wildlife photographer from Vancouver Island. I give photo tours and workshops all year round. Also, I just released my third photo book, so I spent a lot of time in the field, photography, nature, and particularly wildlife and big mammals. I really like bears, obviously. And so I knew about the grizzly bears in that area in particular, and that’s why I went there a few times.”

When Babault went back a few weeks later, she saw them near a herd of elk and thought she’d better film it.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Babault told Global News.

“I was worried a little bit for the Roosevelt elk, but they showed a lot of … strength. They were also a herd, so they were big numbers. And they started to chase the grizzly bears, which was very, very unusual. And, I’m glad that it didn’t end up, the other way around.”

Babault said it was exciting to see.

She knows there have been a few grizzly bear sightings on the Island but this is the first time she’s that she knows of, of a mother and her cubs being spotted.

“I think it will have an impact on recreational activities, because now people camping and fishing and hunting, might see grizzly bears,” Babault added.

“We are used to seeing black bears, but now we’ll have to get used to seeing more grizzly bears. And, there is also an impact on the ecosystem. So other species will have to adapt like black bears, Roosevelt elk.”

Nicholas Scapillati, executive director of the Grizzly Bear Foundation said this sighting is really exciting.

“They are curious, adventurous creatures,” he said. “And to see them on Vancouver Island, especially with cubs of the year, means that they’re starting to actually establish themselves on the island.”

Scapillati said mostly young male grizzlies are known to swim and island hop but it looks like the mama bear made the trek this time.

“That’s probably what this mama did, and then probably met a male over there on the island – an island boy – and then, had a couple of cubs,” he added. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Scapillati said the cubs must have been born on Vancouver Island because they would have been too small to swim across.

He said a healthy grizzly population will be good for the ecosystem of Vancouver Island as well.

“Grizzlies are mostly omnivores, right. They eat a lot of plants. And so there’s a lot of great habitat in the alpine and in the valley bottom. So there’s lots of opportunity for them there.

“Grizzly bears are the great cultivators. You know they’re eating berries, they’re eating glacier lily bulbs, they’re eating all kinds of plants and then they’re pooping them out across the landscape and expanding and maintaining these populations.”

Babault said when she saw the grizzlies they were grazing and digging for roots and bugs.

As for a potential spike in interest by other photographers seeking to capture the grizzlies, Babault had a few suggestions.

“They should take from my video that I was a very respectful distance from the grizzly bears,” she added.

“Use a telephoto lens. It’s important to leave lots of space for wildlife and to know what to do when you encounter wildlife. But leave them room and try not to disturb their routine.”

Scapillati said it’s important for people who live in rural areas to be mindful of the grizzly bears.

“Our biggest challenge will be to keep these bears safe,” he said.

“They will interact with us in some instances in rural areas. So it’s really important if we want these animals to survive, have this wonderful success story that we secure our attractants and do our best to ensure they have the best chance at survival.”