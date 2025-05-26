Province funds expansion, updates to regional airport in Virden, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it’s putting money toward rehabbing and expanding a small airport in southwest Manitoba.

Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Glen Simard announced Monday that $1.65 million is going toward the Virden Regional Airport, which will allow the community to accept commercial and medical flights like the STARS Air Ambulance.

“This is an important investment that will encourage regional development and job creation in Westman,” Simard said in a statement.

“Thanks to the hard work and commitment of the Town of Virden, this grant funding will enhance the airport’s capacity, support commercial growth, and strengthen its role as a critical hub for medical access, economic development and regional connectivity.”

Town Coun. Bruce Dunning, chair of the Virden Airport Commission, called the funding a “significant milestone” for the airport.

The money for the project comes from the Manitoba Growth, Renewal and Opportunities for Municipalities Program. Some of the upgrades include a new Automated Weather Observing System and support for 24-7 medical transfer flights and charter services.