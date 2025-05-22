Menu

Crime

70-year-old victim of random Vancouver assault says attacker ‘body slammed’ him

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 9:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Senior assaulted in unprovoked Vancouver attack'
Senior assaulted in unprovoked Vancouver attack
Another unprovoked attack in Vancouver this past Friday. This time, a 70-year-old man was assaulted while paying for parking on Homer Street. The man charged has an extensive criminal history. And as Rumina Daya repoorts, the victim says his sense of personal safety will be damaged long after his physcial wounds heal.
A 70-year-old man who was randomly assaulted in Vancouver last week is speaking out about the attack and says Canada needs to reform its criminal justice system.

“It was so fast, he must have rushed at me,” said the victim, who Global News is only identifying as John out of safety concerns.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. last Friday, as John was walking near Homer and West Pender streets. He had his phone and credit card out to pay for parking, and said he was only vaguely aware of a man walking in his direction.

“I think I glanced at my phone for a second, and the next thing I knew I saw this man’s face up here, but I was falling back, and he had, I think, what they call ‘body slammed’ me,” he explained.

Click to play video: 'Man charged in random attack on senior in Vancouver'
Man charged in random attack on senior in Vancouver

“And as you are going down, you are thinking what is going on? And then I heard my head crack on the sidewalk. And you still don’t understand what is happening.”

From the ground, John said he could see the man walking away as if nothing had happened. The assailant did not try and take his phone or credit card, he added.

The incident left him with a head injury that required stitches and a shard of glass embedded in his scalp.

Vancouver police say Derrick James McFeeters, 40, was arrested on Granville Street later the same day. He has since been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

McFeeters has a lengthy criminal file, and was out on bail when he allegedly attacked John.

Two weeks before that, he was charged with assaulting two police officers, one of whom suffered a broken wrist.

John said he believes the incident is a symptom of bigger problems with the way Canada deals with crime.

Click to play video: 'Tourist beaten in alleged random attack in Downtown Vancouver'
Tourist beaten in alleged random attack in Downtown Vancouver

“All I can tell you is you feel less safe than you did 30 years ago,” he said, adding that the incident has left him hyper vigilant when he’s out in public.

He said the federal government needs to stiffen penalties and create legal provisions to “take care of people who cannot take care of themselves.”

“The everyday person that you talk to knows that the system doesn’t work, and they know it has to change. And we know it has to change starting at the top, and I mean Ottawa,” he said.

“It means that you stop this catch and release and promise to appear, and you’ve got to punish people that need punishing and keep them from having the opportunity that they have to put the safety of the general public at risk.”

McFeeters, meanwhile, remains in custody and is due back in court on Friday for a bail hearing.

— with files from Rumina Daya

