Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate suspicious death at recycling plant

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 12:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says'
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: The 2024 Winnipeg police crime report says violent crime is down for the first time in four years, with a 1.5 per cent drop in crimes including assault, sexual assault and robbery – May 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at a recycling depot Thursday morning on Mazenod Road in the St. Boniface Industrial Park area.

Police said they believe the deceased is an adult male, but identification is pending, and more details are expected as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the city said regular Thursday recycling collection has been suspended, although garbage collection isn’t impacted.

Winnipeggers whose recycling is usually picked up on Thursdays are asked to put the recycling cart out before 7 a.m. Saturday instead.

Friday pickups for recycling and garbage won’t be affected.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Suspicious death under investigation by Winnipeg homicide unit: police'
Suspicious death under investigation by Winnipeg homicide unit: police
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices