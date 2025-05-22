Winnipeg cops investigate suspicious death at recycling plant

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at a recycling depot Thursday morning on Mazenod Road in the St. Boniface Industrial Park area.

Police said they believe the deceased is an adult male, but identification is pending, and more details are expected as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Due to the ongoing investigation, the city said regular Thursday recycling collection has been suspended, although garbage collection isn’t impacted.

Winnipeggers whose recycling is usually picked up on Thursdays are asked to put the recycling cart out before 7 a.m. Saturday instead.

Friday pickups for recycling and garbage won’t be affected.