National

Politics

Veteran Edmonton city councillor Andrew Knack announces plan to run for mayor

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 11:25 am
2 min read
Coun. Andrew Knack said he's done everything in his power to end homelessness, but the problem keeps getting worse. He's calling on the provincial government to step up. View image in full screen
FILE: Coun. Andrew Knack pictured in July 2024. Global News
Coun. Andrew Knack has announced he plans to run for mayor of Edmonton in this year’s municipal election.

In a news release issued Thursday, the veteran city councillor, who represents constituents in Ward Nakota Isga, said he has submitted his nomination papers to the city.

“We’ve accomplished a lot,” he said. “But we continue to face significant challenges. Many of us are worried about higher costs, and some don’t feel as safe as they used to; others don’t know when they will get access to some of the basic amenities that others in Edmonton have. We also face a time where people don’t always feel heard in a world that feels more divisive and chaotic than before.

“I’ve knocked on countless doors, listened at community meetings and have a proven track record of getting things done. Edmonton is a hard-working city, and it deserves a hard-working mayor so we can continue to build up as we grow exponentially.”

Knack revealed in March that he had been urged by some to consider a run for mayor even though he had announced in the fall that he did not plan to seek re-election in the 2025 election.

Things changed this spring when Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced he was running to try to win a seat for the Liberals in the House of Commons and that he would not seek a second term as mayor even if he lost in the federal election, which is what ended up happening.

“I love municipal politics,” Knack told Global News on March 25. “It’s been my passion. It’s been everything I could have ever hoped for — and if folks believe there’s an opportunity or a role that I can play to help serve best all of Edmontonians, I’ll certainly consider it.”

Andrew Knack considering running for mayor in Edmonton after Sohi steps aside
One of Knack’s fellow city councillors, Tim Cartmell, is also running to become mayor. Former city councillor Tony Caterina is another well-known name trying to get the job.

Knack’s campaign website says he will officially launch his campaign with a community event planned for June 14.

Civic Matters: Mayor Amarjeet Sohi
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

