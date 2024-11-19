Former Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina running for mayor

Send this page to someone via email

After losing his seat on Edmonton’s council in 2021, seasoned politician Tony Caterina is making a comeback — this time, he’s hoping to become mayor.

“We need a new direction, a 180-degree turn,” Caterina said.

Caterina was Ward 7’s councillor from 2007 until 2021.

In 2021, Caterina changed wards and ran in ward O-day’min, where he lost to Anne Stevenson.

Caterina says his fiscal platform will get him the votes he couldn’t secure last election.

“Someone has to be able to say no and make tough decisions on spending,” Caterina said.

“One of the areas I’d concentrate on is no new spending, strictly (spend) on renewal — fixing things we already have.”

Former Edmonton councillor Kim Krushell, who also ran for mayor last time around, said a municipal track record will help Caterina.

But his time away from office could also hurt him, especially if current council members join the race.

“They are the most recent councillors, so really they’ll have more name recognition,” Krushell said.

"And name recognition is the name of the game when it comes to getting elected civically."

Krushell says candidates who aren’t on council right now will have to sell voters on a different direction.

This election will also include political parties at the municipal level for the first time since the province introduced legislation. That’s one change Caterina doesn’t plan to embrace.

“I don’t believe party slates are the way to go, or parties in municipal politics,” Caterina said.