Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina to seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina will be running again in the October municipal election, but it will be in a different ward.

“I will be running again, seeking re-election,” he told Global News on Tuesday.

“I’ll be seeking re-election in Ward 5, the new ward of O-day’min, which is the downtown, basically the downtown core — Blatchford and Westmount, all over that part of the city — it’s my intention is to run in that ward.”

Caterina is currently councillor for Ward 7, which covers central Edmonton to the north and east of the city’s core.

Read more: Edmonton city council to consider a dramatically redrawn ward map

Changes to ward boundaries were made through Bylaw 19366 and passed on Dec. 7, 2020. These changes will come into effect on election day: Oct. 18, 2021. The changes include new geographical boundaries and ward names.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 City council approves Indigenous names for Edmonton’s new ward boundaries​ City council approves Indigenous names for Edmonton’s new ward boundaries​ – Sep 21, 2020

Growing up in McCauley and owning businesses downtown in the 1970s, Caterina said the new O-day’min ward was the best fit.

“The economic recovery downtown is sort of the key to all types of economic recovery,” he added. “We need a really strong, healthy downtown to get to sort of normal again [post-COVID].”

“And Blatchford being part of that new boundary as well, I have a lot of interest in that, making sure those 500 acres get developed as quickly as possible, as efficiently as possible.

“That, for me, is where I think I can be most productive and most helpful,” Caterina said.

Story continues below advertisement

“With my background and experience, I feel the most comfortable in that particular area — and the importance in the recovery of the city.”

O_daymin_5_map by Emily Mertz on Scribd



— More to come…

Advertisement