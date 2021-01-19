Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina to seek re-election

Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina will be running again in the October municipal election, but it will be in a different ward.
“I will be running again, seeking re-election,” he told Global News on Tuesday.
“I’ll be seeking re-election in Ward 5, the new ward of O-day’min, which is the downtown, basically the downtown core — Blatchford and Westmount, all over that part of the city — it’s my intention is to run in that ward.”
Caterina is currently councillor for Ward 7, which covers central Edmonton to the north and east of the city’s core.
Changes to ward boundaries were made through Bylaw 19366 and passed on Dec. 7, 2020. These changes will come into effect on election day: Oct. 18, 2021. The changes include new geographical boundaries and ward names.
Growing up in McCauley and owning businesses downtown in the 1970s, Caterina said the new O-day’min ward was the best fit.
“And Blatchford being part of that new boundary as well, I have a lot of interest in that, making sure those 500 acres get developed as quickly as possible, as efficiently as possible.
“That, for me, is where I think I can be most productive and most helpful,” Caterina said.
“With my background and experience, I feel the most comfortable in that particular area — and the importance in the recovery of the city.”
O_daymin_5_map by Emily Mertz on Scribd
— More to come…
