Food tax cut, bad behaviour: A recap of the Manitoba government’s spring sitting

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba legislature wrapped on Monday its spring sitting, which had the government pass a tax cut on some food items and saw accusations of racist comments and other unruly behaviour.

The three-month stretch had some late nights, as the Opposition Progressive Conservatives pushed for deeper tax cuts than the NDP government offered in its budget bill.

Tax cut

The most prominent cut eliminates the provincial sales tax on prepared meals, including rotisserie chicken, as well as snacks and soft drinks at grocery and convenience stores, starting July 1.

While most groceries are already tax-free, the province said the cut would save an average family of four roughly $100 a year to help with the cost of living.

“That’s a huge step forward in lowering the burden of grocery costs for families across Manitoba,” Finance Minister Adrien Sala said after question period Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Opposition maintained that modest savings on prepared food isn’t enough help for Manitobans.

“No one’s buying this phoney junk food tax to make your life more affordable,” said Tory Leader Obby Khan.

The budget implementation act put forward some other savings, including a $100 tax credit increase for homeowners and $50 for renters.

Decorum

Accusations of racism and bigotry were cast about, although the use of those two words — along with homophobe, transphobe and misogynist — was banned by Speaker Tom Lindsey from being used in the legislature as of early May.

The move was part of an effort to improve decorum in the chamber.

Tory Wayne Ewasko drew criticism for suggesting Premier Wab Kinew had been drinking. Kinew, who is First Nations and doesn’t drink, said the comments were racist.

The Speaker ordered Ewasko from the legislature for a day.

Lindsay also criticized Khan for hateful and dehumanizing remarks made toward a non-binary cabinet minister.

In an audio recording, Khan can be heard calling deputy premier Uzoma Asagwara a “terrible person,” adding, “whatever you are.” Khan rejected the characterization and said he meant nothing hateful.

Story continues below advertisement

Tory Josh Guenter was also criticized when speaking about the rights of people to defend their homes with force if necessary. He said the farmer who killed Colten Boushie was a victim.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

NDP member Eric Redhead accused Guenter of engaging in rhetoric that could lead to more deaths like that of Boushie, a Cree man shot a decade ago near Biggar, Sask.

The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, accused Kinew and other New Democrats of various disruptive behaviours, including the premier laughing and apparently making barking noises while Khan was trying to ask a question.

Khan said Monday that the Tories listened to Manitobans and committed to improve. “We will do better every day.”

2:41 State of question period decorum in Manitoba

Youth social media ban

While still far from proposing legislation, Kinew announced the province would be moving to ban those under 16 from some social media platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Khan raised questions during debate on how the ban would be enforced, pointing to reports that it has been easy for children in Australia to get around that country’s ban.

Kinew said Manitoba would take a different approach, but has provided few details on how the restrictions would be enforced.

But he said penalties would be unprecedented.

2:05 The impact, challenges of a youth social media ban in Manitoba

Safe consumption

The government has also remained vague on the timeline for the proposed first safe injection site in Manitoba, and the Opposition has raised concerns.

Khan said Manitobans “know there’s no such thing as a safe consumption site” and that “it is disgusting that the NDP want to give youth drugs.”

Kinew said no one should use drugs, but that the reality is people are and there needs to be more routes to treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The site would not provide drugs but an indoor space where users could inject drugs. Staff could prevent overdoses and help guide addicts toward treatment.

Advocates have said the site is needed as part of a range of measures to reduce harm. Others, including business owners and residents near the site, have raised concerns about security and access by children.

Kinew couldn’t say when the long-promised facility would open, because the province is working with a local service provider to determine how users will be connected to treatment, recovery or social service options.

Budget

The March budget forecast a $500-million deficit for 2026-27, while projecting a balanced budget for 2027-28.

The government boasted that the province on track for the lowest deficit-to-GDP ratio in Canada, although past results from the province show the financial picture can change dramatically.

The government predicted an $800-million deficit in 2025-26, but it more than doubled to a forecasted $1.7 billion, after wildfire costs and reduced Manitoba Hydro income.

That unpredictability, as well as with equalization payments, means there’s still significant uncertainty around the province’s future finances.

4:20 Manitoba budget expands tax exemption on food, aims to cut deficit

Long blades, sick notes and alcohol

Dozens of other bills passed, including ones that add further restrictions on pepper spray and long-bladed weapons, limit when employers can demand sick notes from workers, and impose stricter rules around the selling and treatment of animals.

Story continues below advertisement

Legislation also passed that prohibits drivers of emergency and larger commercial vehicles from having any alcohol in their blood, eliminates mandatory overtime for nurses and establishes nurse-to-patient ratios.