Leduc man celebrates 50th work anniversary at car dealership

It’s been 50 years and Rolly Olsen loves his job at Leduc Chrysler as much as the day he started.

“It’s just been a wonderful place to work for,” Olsen said of the vehicle dealership in the city south of Edmonton.

He began his career in the parts department in 1975, at 32 years old.

“The feeling, for me, is having worked with so many different people over the years, and I don’t think I had a bad relationship with anybody,” he explained.

To recognize his five decades of service, the dealership threw a party and honoured him with some special hardware commending his passion and commitment.

The mayor of Leduc also gave him a key to the city.

“If you’re working at a job, and you come to a job every day, you should do your damndest just to try and enjoy it. And I don’t have to try — I just do it,” Olsen said.

Richard Rivard is the dealer principal and has worked with Olsen for 32 years.

“He’s very charismatic, cares a lot about our customers, cares a lot about the people he works with,” Rivard said.

Stellantis — or Chrysler — just celebrated 100 years in Canada. Leduc Chrysler has been here for 70 years, and Rolly is here for 50 years. And we’ve heard from way more people about Rolly being here for 50 years than any of our other special milestones.”

Rivard called Olsen inspirational.

“His attitude is so great. He comes to work with a smile on his face and leaves with a smile on his face and has enjoyed every minute of it. He’s awesome.”

At 82 years old, Olsen said he has no plans to stop working.

“People keep asking me when I’m going to retire, and I have no intentions of retiring — unless my health says otherwise,” Olsen said.