Crime

Woman recovering from ‘violent’ sex assault in Vancouver pool changing room

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
A swimming pool is seen in this file photo. Vancouver police said a woman was violently attacked in the change room at Second Beach pool in Vancouver. View image in full screen
A swimming pool is seen in this file photo. Vancouver police said a woman was violently attacked in the change room at Second Beach pool in Vancouver. Tim Sargeant/Global News
A woman is recovering after what Vancouver police call a violent assault in a Stanley Park bathroom on Monday morning.

Police said the woman was attacked in the women’s changing room near the Second Beach pool.

Police were called just before 11 a.m. after someone saw a suspicious man enter the changing room. When officers arrived, they found the woman, who is in her 40s and had been robbed and violently assaulted.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hartley Ronald Duckhorn, 35, was arrested nearby, police said.

He is charged with assault by choking, unlawful confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, robbery and uttering threat to cause death or bodily harm

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing, police confirmed.

