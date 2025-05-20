Woman recovering from ‘violent’ sex assault in Vancouver pool changing room

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is recovering after what Vancouver police call a violent assault in a Stanley Park bathroom on Monday morning.

Police said the woman was attacked in the women’s changing room near the Second Beach pool.

Police were called just before 11 a.m. after someone saw a suspicious man enter the changing room. When officers arrived, they found the woman, who is in her 40s and had been robbed and violently assaulted.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hartley Ronald Duckhorn, 35, was arrested nearby, police said.

He is charged with assault by choking, unlawful confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, robbery and uttering threat to cause death or bodily harm

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing, police confirmed.