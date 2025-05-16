Menu

Entertainment

Celine Dion’s jet spotted in Basel amid Eurovision contest: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Former Eurovision Song Contest winner Celine Dion, speak in a pre-recorded video message during the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
Former Eurovision Song Contest winner Celine Dion, speak in a pre-recorded video message during the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Rumours that Céline Dion might swoop into Switzerland for the Eurovision Song Contest reached new heights on Friday.

BBC News reports that the Quebec superstar’s private jet was spotted on the tarmac in Basel, the Swiss city hosting this year’s televised pop song competition.

It’s unclear whether she was aboard, but several recent media reports have suggested Dion would appear at the Grand Final on Saturday.

Some have speculated she may sing, or she could just be celebrated in the country she helped win the Eurovision prize early in her career.

Dion won the 1988 contest representing Switzerland with the song “Ne partez pas sans moi,” an experience she’s credited with helping to propel her career.

But the singer’s appearance this year has been less certain due to her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes sudden and severe muscle spasms.

She’s played with fan expectations in recent weeks, posting photos on her Instagram of her past Eurovision experiences, and recording a message that aired during Tuesday’s first semifinal where she apologized for not being present.

“I’d love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now,” she told the crowd before former Eurovision contestants took the stage to perform a cover of her winning song.

“Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

