Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Emotional day in court for Pat Stay’s family and friends as murder trial continues

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Emotional day in court for Pat Stay’s family and friends
WATCH: It was an emotional day in court for friends and family of Pat Stay, as the Crown called their first witness. Adam Joseph Drake is charged with second-degree murder in the rapper’s stabbing death in 2022. Ella MacDonald reports.  
It was an emotional day in court for friends and family of Nova Scotia rapper Pat Stay, as they heard details about the night he was stabbed to death at a Halifax bar.

The Crown called its witness Wednesday in the second-degree murder trial for Adam Joseph Drake.

Sgt. Perry Astephen of Halifax Regional Police told the jury how police responded to the call of a man down on Sept. 4, 2022.

He said when officers arrived at the Yacht Club Social on Lower Water Street, the area was swarming with clubgoers.

He testified that about 100 people were milling around Stay, who was lying on the ground by two officers.

Sobs could be heard in the gallery from Stay’s wife Malyssa as Astephen described the scene.

He said there was blood on the roadway in a trail leading to the entrance of the club, and that when he went inside to try and secure the scene, the managers were reluctant to help and had even begun to mop up the blood.

The Crown then showed members of the jury video surveillance footage from the back of the club. It showed Stay walking into the bar and up to a group of people who seem to greet him normally, before there’s a visible commotion.

While the video played, Stay’s loved ones erupted into sobs — many calling out to the accused to “burn in hell.”

Stay, who was 36, was well known in the hip-hop scene among many renowned artists – including Eminem. His death drew tributes and memorials from the local community and fans.

— with a file from Rebecca Lau 

