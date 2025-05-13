Complete closure of Pattullo Bridge to take place Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters take note, the Pattullo Bridge will be closed in both directions during the Victoria Day long weekend due to construction work.

TransLink said in a statement that the closure will take place from May 16 at 9 p.m. until May 20 at 5 a.m.

Pedestrians and cyclists can still use the bridge but no vehicle traffic will be allowed during this time.

The work is part of the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project and will involve installing drainage and completing foundations for the approaches to the new replacement bridge in New Westminster and Surrey. Excavation will take place over the weekend, blocking access to the bridge.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

TransLink says drivers and transit users should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time as they will have to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives.

Story continues below advertisement

N19 NightBus trips affected by the closures will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations.

1:48 Completion dates for Broadway subway, Pattullo Bridge pushed back

Customers are encouraged to check Transit Alerts and use Trip Planner for more information.