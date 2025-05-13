Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Complete closure of Pattullo Bridge to take place Victoria Day long weekend

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 2:03 pm
1 min read
Work has started on the new Pattullo Bridge while the old Pattullo Bridge can be seen in the background. View image in full screen
Work has started on the new Pattullo Bridge while the old Pattullo Bridge can be seen in the background. Al Coen/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Commuters take note, the Pattullo Bridge will be closed in both directions during the Victoria Day long weekend due to construction work.

TransLink said in a statement that the closure will take place from May 16 at 9 p.m. until May 20 at 5 a.m.

Pedestrians and cyclists can still use the bridge but no vehicle traffic will be allowed during this time.

The work is part of the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project and will involve installing drainage and completing foundations for the approaches to the new replacement bridge in New Westminster and Surrey. Excavation will take place over the weekend, blocking access to the bridge.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

TransLink says drivers and transit users should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time as they will have to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives.

Story continues below advertisement

N19 NightBus trips affected by the closures will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Completion dates for Broadway subway, Pattullo Bridge pushed back'
Completion dates for Broadway subway, Pattullo Bridge pushed back

Customers are encouraged to check Transit Alerts and use Trip Planner for more information.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices