Snoop Dogg to kick off BC Lions home opener on June 7

Snoop Dogg will be taking the stage in Vancouver ahead of the BC Lions home opener against the Edmonton Elks.

The award-winning rapper, producer and actor will perform on June 7 at BC Place at 5:45 p.m.

The BC Lions said lower bowl seating is nearly sold out for what will be the fourth annual Concert Kickoff event.

“I’m very excited to bring Snoop Dogg, one of the most entertaining and decorated rap performers of all-time, to Vancouver to help us begin our 71st season of Lions football,” BC Lions owner Amar Doman said in a statement.

“Concert Kickoff has become the premier event on our city’s summer sports calendar. We’re proud to continue the great tradition with one of the all-time greats.”

Snoop Dogg most recently performed with Dr. Dre during the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

They were also part of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in February 2022, which included BC Lions Concert Kickoff performer 50 Cent.

Tickets for the game are still available.