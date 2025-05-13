Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg to kick off BC Lions home opener on June 7

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 1:52 pm
1 min read
Snoop Dogg will be kicking off the BC Lions next season on June 7. View image in full screen
Snoop Dogg will be kicking off the BC Lions next season on June 7. BC Lions
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Snoop Dogg will be taking the stage in Vancouver ahead of the BC Lions home opener against the Edmonton Elks.

The award-winning rapper, producer and actor will perform on June 7 at BC Place at 5:45 p.m.

The BC Lions said lower bowl seating is nearly sold out for what will be the fourth annual Concert Kickoff event.

“I’m very excited to bring Snoop Dogg, one of the most entertaining and decorated rap performers of all-time, to Vancouver to help us begin our 71st season of Lions football,” BC Lions owner Amar Doman said in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Concert Kickoff has become the premier event on our city’s summer sports calendar. We’re proud to continue the great tradition with one of the all-time greats.”

Click to play video: '91-year old Saskatoon woman meets her idol Snoop Dogg'
91-year old Saskatoon woman meets her idol Snoop Dogg
Trending Now

Snoop Dogg most recently performed with Dr. Dre during the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Story continues below advertisement

They were also part of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in February 2022, which included BC Lions Concert Kickoff performer 50 Cent.

Tickets for the game are still available.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices