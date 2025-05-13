Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Man arrested in connection to fire at UK PM Keir Starmer’s private home

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2025 6:59 am
2 min read
Police Community Support Officers stand near the fire damaged doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
Police Community Support Officers stand near the fire damaged doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of starting fires at U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s private house, another property linked to Starmer and a car.

The Metropolitan Police force said the suspect was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life a day after an early-morning fire on Monday damaged the door of the house where Starmer and his family lived before he was elected to lead the country.

Police said that the arrest also concerns two other fires that may be linked — a vehicle fire near Starmer’s house on Sunday and a May 8 door fire at a property in another part of north London. The second property is a house converted into apartments and also is linked to Starmer.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘The world has changed’: Carney speaks to Starmer about U.S. relationship'
‘The world has changed’: Carney speaks to Starmer about U.S. relationship

Starmer doesn’t currently live in his private house. Since taking office in July, Starmer has lived with his family in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

Trending Now

The Metropolitan Police force said that counterterrorism detectives were leading the investigation because of the house’s “previous connections with a high-profile public figure.”

Neighbor Charles Grant said that police searched his yard on Monday and “said they were looking for a projectile.”

“From what other people have told me today, I gather someone threw a firebomb at Keir Starmer’s house,” he said.

Starmer’s house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

The main opposition leader, Kemi Badenoch of the Conservative Party, called it “a shocking incident.”

“No one should face these sorts of threats, let alone people in public service,” she posted on X. “It’s an attack on our democracy and must never be tolerated.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices