Man arrested in connection to fire at UK PM Keir Starmer’s private home

Send this page to someone via email

Police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of starting fires at U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s private house, another property linked to Starmer and a car.

The Metropolitan Police force said the suspect was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life a day after an early-morning fire on Monday damaged the door of the house where Starmer and his family lived before he was elected to lead the country.

Police said that the arrest also concerns two other fires that may be linked — a vehicle fire near Starmer’s house on Sunday and a May 8 door fire at a property in another part of north London. The second property is a house converted into apartments and also is linked to Starmer.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 ‘The world has changed’: Carney speaks to Starmer about U.S. relationship

Starmer doesn’t currently live in his private house. Since taking office in July, Starmer has lived with his family in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

The Metropolitan Police force said that counterterrorism detectives were leading the investigation because of the house’s “previous connections with a high-profile public figure.”

Neighbor Charles Grant said that police searched his yard on Monday and “said they were looking for a projectile.”

“From what other people have told me today, I gather someone threw a firebomb at Keir Starmer’s house,” he said.

Starmer’s house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

The main opposition leader, Kemi Badenoch of the Conservative Party, called it “a shocking incident.”

“No one should face these sorts of threats, let alone people in public service,” she posted on X. “It’s an attack on our democracy and must never be tolerated.”