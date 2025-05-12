Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

UK police investigating fire at PM Starmer’s private home

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2025 12:54 pm
1 min read
A police cordon is seen in Kentish Town, near British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house in north London, Monday, May 12, 2025. View image in full screen
A police cordon is seen in Kentish Town, near British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house in north London, Monday, May 12, 2025. James Manning/PA via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British police on Monday were investigating an overnight fire at the London house where Prime Minister Keir Starmer lived before he was elected to lead the country.

Since taking office in July, Starmer has lived in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence, renting out the family home in the Kentish Town neighborhood.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were called to “a small fire” just after 1 a.m. (midnight GMT, 8 p.m. EDT). Two engines responded, and the blaze was out within half an hour.

The Metropolitan Police force said that officers who responded to the scene found damage “to the property’s entrance,” but that nobody was hurt. “The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue,” the police force said.

Click to play video: '‘The world has changed’: Carney speaks to Starmer about U.S. relationship'
‘The world has changed’: Carney speaks to Starmer about U.S. relationship
Trending Now

A cordon of police tape was visible outside the house on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Starmer’s house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Starmer’s spokesman, Dave Pares, said “the prime minister thanks the emergency services for their work.”

He said the fire “is subject to a live investigation, so I can’t comment any further.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices