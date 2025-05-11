Menu

Lethbridge Rebels Spring Invitational grows into premier hockey showcase

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted May 11, 2025 11:41 am
The 7th Annual Lethbridge Rebels Spring Hockey Invitational continues to thrive as a premier southern Alberta event with teams from across Alberta and beyond. Nakoda Thunderchief reports.
The 7th Annual Lethbridge Rebels Spring Hockey Invitational continues to thrive as a premier southern Alberta event with teams from across Alberta and beyond.
The Lethbridge Rebels Spring Hockey Invitational is celebrating its seventh year, and the event has never been stronger.

What began as a modest six-team gathering has evolved into one of southern Alberta’s top spring hockey showcases featuring nearly 30 teams and drawing talent from Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Montana.

Organizers say the mix of competition and community makes the tournament special.

“The hockey’s competitive. We work really hard to get teams here that are a good fit,” said Fred Jack, organizer and head coach. “But it’s also a fun, special three days of hockey, especially with our skills competition and team-based events.”

The short spring season brings a unique intensity to player development. Coach Ryan Lee focuses on individual motivation, game vision, and foundational skills.

“Each kid is different,” says Lee. “We’re teaching edge work, vision, and helping them understand the game better in a short time.”

Beyond the ice, the tournament is a celebration of growth. Former Rebel Chase Nielsen was recently selected in the WHL Prospects Draft, just one example of the talent emerging from the program.

As Jack put it: “We take a lot of pride in helping players progress — and we’re grateful so many families choose to grow with us.”

