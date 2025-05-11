Lethbridge Rebels Spring Invitational grows into premier hockey showcase

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Rebels Spring Hockey Invitational is celebrating its seventh year, and the event has never been stronger.

What began as a modest six-team gathering has evolved into one of southern Alberta’s top spring hockey showcases featuring nearly 30 teams and drawing talent from Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Montana.

Organizers say the mix of competition and community makes the tournament special.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The hockey’s competitive. We work really hard to get teams here that are a good fit,” said Fred Jack, organizer and head coach. “But it’s also a fun, special three days of hockey, especially with our skills competition and team-based events.”

The short spring season brings a unique intensity to player development. Coach Ryan Lee focuses on individual motivation, game vision, and foundational skills.

“Each kid is different,” says Lee. “We’re teaching edge work, vision, and helping them understand the game better in a short time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond the ice, the tournament is a celebration of growth. Former Rebel Chase Nielsen was recently selected in the WHL Prospects Draft, just one example of the talent emerging from the program.

As Jack put it: “We take a lot of pride in helping players progress — and we’re grateful so many families choose to grow with us.”